Image credit: Instagram

Theme - Ab Paltega Scene

Each and every year, the makers of Bigg Boss come up with an unusual theme and manages to surprise audiences. This time the concept of the show is 'Ab Paltega Scene' as the Bigg Boss 15 has a 'Jungle' theme. Well, the contestants are expected to stay in a jungle and fight with each other to secure their place in the main house. In the promo, host Salman promised a crazier and a bigger season this time.