Kamya Punjabi will not enter; here's WHY!

Kamya Punjabi was seen in Bigg Boss 7 was supposed to enter the house as Pratik Sehjapal's connection. But the actress confirmed that she will not be entering the house owing to some personal reasons. She took on to social media and said “ Thank you, dear, I know your best wishes are with me to all #PratikFam ( Pratik’s fan club) so what if I couldn’t go, will go all out and support him from outside. #PratikSehajpal for the win”.