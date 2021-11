Selfish Naagin - Tejasswi Prakash

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash and Miesha Iyer got into a verbal spat as the former told the latter that she should give her fuel slots because her Miesha became the contender for the captaincy. This conversation didn't go well with fans as they call Tejasswi a 'selfish naagin' for her dirty game in the show.