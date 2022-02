Bigg Boss 15 lovebirds Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat head to Alibaug ahead of Valentine's Day – view pics Bigg Boss season 15 lovebirds Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty were recently spotted as they stepped out for a quick vacation ahead of Valentine's Day. The two look madly in love with each other and their latest pictures speak volumes about their strong connect.