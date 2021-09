This is so beautiful!

Bigg Boss season 15 is all set to premiere on October 2. This reality show has always managed to grab eyeballs with the contestant's ugly spat, catfights, love angles, and much more controversies. Right from the speculative contestants' list to the unique jungle theme, fans of Bigg Boss are quite eager to know more about Salman Khan's show. The first picture of the BB15 house is already out on social media and fans are going gaga over it.