Bigg Boss 15 TOP 5 contestants: Tejasswi Prakash defeats Karan Kundrra and others on Ormax list Bigg Boss 15's grand finale will happen on January 29 and 30. Here is a list of the top 5 contestants of Bigg Boss 15 by the Ormax media. Who do you think will win this season and walk away with the prize money and trophy?