Bigg Boss 15 ex-contestant Karan Kundrra goes to pick up his ladylove

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash starts shooting for Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 6. Boyfriend Karan Kundrra goes to pick up his ladylove on the sets of the show. The two got clicked by the paps and looked super cute together.