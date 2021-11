Image credit: Instagram

Shamita Shetty

Contestant Shamita Shetty who is currently locked inside Bigg Boss 15 house made a big issue about her designer dress that she wore during Weekend Ka Vaar. Guest Hina Khan entered the house and gave a fun task to the contestants. She took Shamita to apply sauce on her clothes. Shamita told Hina that her designer dress is too expensive and she cannot spoil it. Later, Hina revealed that she was kidding.