Image credit: Google.com

Take a look

The countdown for the most popular and loved show has just begun! The Bigg Boss 15's digital version 'Bigg Boss OTT' will soon hit the Voot platform. The show will be hosted by Karan Johar and will keep the viewers engaged with his sassiness and savage. Bigg Boss OTT will start streaming from August 8 and fans are eagerly waiting to know the names of the celebs who will be participating in the show. Here is the list of celebs who will be entertaining the Bigg Boss OTT house. Take a look.