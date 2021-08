Take a look

Bigg Boss OTT has managed to grab everyone's attention with contestants' nasty fights, juicy gossip, and budding romance. Well, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty's connection has grown with time, and the two share solid chemistry inside the house. Right from Raqesh kissing Shamita on the hand and waking her up in the morning to having healthy flirting, the two have made their fans go aww with their inseparable bond. A look at the moments when the two made fans go aww with their 'solid' connection.