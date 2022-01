Image credit: Instagram

Rupali Ganguly

Who can forget the 'Monisha' of the popular sitcom 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai', Rupali has made her place in the hearts of viewers by playing Punjabi daughter-in-law in it and now she is a household name because her of on-screen character in the show 'Anupamaa'. Well at one point if the actress has received a lot of fame with her roles in shows such as 'Sanjivani', she somehow was not that successful in receiving the similar fame in 'Bigg Boss 1'. Though post her eviction she bashed Rakhi Sawant. She could not reach the finale and win the trophy.