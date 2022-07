Image credit: Google

These actresses did not get work post winning Bigg Boss

These Bigg Boss winners are away from the limelight. These winners have created history by winning Salman Khan's reality show, but have stayed away from the limelight. From Shilpa Shinde, Dipika Kakar to Urvashi Dholakia and more TV celebs who won Bigg Boss titles, but are away from the limelight.