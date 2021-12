Take a look

There was a get-together party at Karan Johar's house on December 8 wherein he had organized a K3 G-themed party for his friends. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Amrita Arora, and others had a gala time together. After Kareena Kapoor Khan and her best friend Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19, here is a list of celebs that might have to get themselves tested for the virus.