Brahmastra trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's fees, budget, roles all biggies are playing and more crucial details Ayan Mukherji's directorial Brahmastra stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in main roles. The fantasy-drama film will release in theatres on September 9 this year. Here's all you need to know about the film.