Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone's retro look and Aditi Rao Hydari's regal look from the grand event will make you fall for them Deepika Padukone and Aditi Rao Hydari's sixth day look at the Cannes 2022 will make you fall in love with their fashion choices. Deepika's retro look and Aditi's majestic look has set the temperature soaring.