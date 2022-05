Most worst looks at Cannes!

The 75th annual Cannes Film Festival has started and several Bollywood actresses have set the red carpet on fire with their stunning looks. Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Urvashi Rautela, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, and more divas managed to turn heads in style with their impeccable outfit choices. We have curated a list of fashion disasters from Cannes wherein actresses failed to impress with their outfits.