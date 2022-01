Board exam results of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and 6 more Bollywood stars will leave you SHOCKED! Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Result 2022 for Term 1 examinations conducted in November-December 2021 is expected to be announced soon on the official website. Did you know, how much your favourite Bollywood actors had scored in their 12th exams? Well, take a look -