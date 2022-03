Image credit: Instagram

Amrita Rao

Reportedly, during the shooting of 'Pyare Mohan' Esha Deol slapped her co-star Amrita Rao. If reports are to be believed, something went wrong between the actresses after Amrita commented on Hema Malini’s daughter, Esha. In an interview with TOI, Esha said, “Yes, I slapped Amrita. One day after pack-up, she abused me in front of my director, Indra Kumar, and my cameraman and I thought that was totally out of line. To protect my self-respect and dignity, in the heat of the moment, I slapped her. I have no regrets because she totally deserved it for her behaviour towards me at that point in time. I just stood up for myself and my dignity.