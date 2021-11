Image credit: Pinterest

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif entered Bollywood with a film called Boom. It had many bold scenes and it is definitely a film that Katrina regretted doing. In an interview, she stated that she wasn't aware of Indian's culture and environment or else she would have not picked up a film like that. To TOI, she said, When I signed the film, I was not aware of the Indian culture and tradition. Had I known that aspect of India, I would not have done the film. I would not do anything like that again. And if this means that I won’t get to do films anymore, I won’t, especially if filmmakers expect me to do all the stuff that they see in ‘Boom’.