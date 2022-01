A look at Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal's honeymoon pics

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya is currently enjoying herself in the exotic location of Maldives with her husband Rahul Nagal. The lovebirds are on their honeymoon and are having a romantic time together. The actress keeps sharing a series of photos from her Maldives vacation and we cannot take our eyes off them.