Image credit: Instagram

Aryan Khan's arrest

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood mega-star Shah Rukh Khan, was on October 3 arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on charges of consumption, sale, and purchase of narcotic drugs, after a rave party was busted aboard a luxury cruise liner. Aryan and seven other youths were taken into custody by the NCB, and subsequently, formally arrested. The arrest was made in connection with the seizure of 13 gms cocaine, 5 gms MD, 21 gms charas, and 22 pills of MDMA, totally worth Rs 1,33,000 from him. Aryan Khan, 23, acknowledged and said that he understood the grounds of his arrest and has informed his family of the same. The action came after the NCB's swoop on Saturday evening aboard the Cordelia Cruises deluxe ship as it was preparing for a scheduled Mumbai-Goa voyage, shocking the people, especially in the entertainment industry.