Deepika Padukone

Actress Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had a grand destination wedding at Lake Como and the two threw a lavish reception party for their industry friends and family. Deepika managed to stun everyone with her impeccable ensembles and looked like a Queen! For her reception, she picked a beautiful golden brocade saree by Advaya - from the House of Angadi. She paired her look with an elegant ivory full-sleeved blouse and accessorized her look with traditional jewelry, red bindi, sindoor, and minimal make-up. She tied her hair into a bun.