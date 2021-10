Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh having a baby

Deepika and Ranveer have remained one of the most loved couples. When they got married, it was a time for celebration for their fans. And now, everyone has been waiting for the two to extend their family and welcome a third little member into their fold. Recently, Ranveer created frenzy when he spoke about their baby plans and also spoke about the name they would opt for. Ranveer said that he wants a baby girl just like Deepika Padukone and that they are already shortlisting names or a baby girl and baby boy. Fans are convinced that good news is on the way.