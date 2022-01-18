Dhanush-Aishwarya Rajinikanth: How they met, fell in love, survived alleged extra marital affairs and finally divorced
South superstar Dhanush and director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth were one of the most beautiful couples in the South industry. After 18 years of marriage, Dhanush and Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya announced their divorce as they shared a joint statement on social media. Here's a look at the timeline of their relationship.