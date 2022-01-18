Image credit: Google

Here's how Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth met!

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa met in the early 2000s and gave major love goals to many with their relationship. Aishwaryaa had once said that her and Dhanush's meeting was God's will. Well, their love story reportedly began when Aishwaryaa visited the Albert Theatre to watch Dhanush's film Kadhal Konden. She was left impressed with his performance and had sent him some flowers. After receiving the flowers and the note, Atrangi Re actor Dhanush called Aishwaryaa and thanked her for her appreciation.