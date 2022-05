Image credit: Instagram

Gashmeer Mahajani

Actor Gashmeer Mahajani who played the role of Aditya Tripathi in Imlie bid adieu to the show. A source close to him told TOI, “It was quite clear from the first day of the shoot that Gashmeer will continue to shoot for his Marathi films and for web alongside Imlie, to which the makers had agreed. But as the story progressed and the show started doing well, Gashmeer was not able to take up other projects. He reportedly gave only 10 days in a month to the makers to shoot his sequence which was not enough. After a lot of discussions, Gashmeer finally quit the show. His last day will be in mid-January.”