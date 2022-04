Image credit: Google

Katrina Kaif

Since the past couple of years, it has become a trend followed by women to change their surnames post marriage. Like Aishwarya Rai changed her name to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan post marriage. However, there are actresses who haven’t done so. Here’s a look at a few of them. In this pic, we have Katrina Kaif who got married to Vicky Kaushal in December 2021.