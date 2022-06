Image credit: Google

Brahmastra's Mouni Roy's first look as Junoon gets badly trolled

Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy's first look as Junoon gets badly trolled. Netzines are comparing her look with Scarlet Witch and are calling her the 'sasti' version of 'Wanda'. Not only this they have been picking on her for allegedly doing plastic surgery on her face and saying that the makers would have taken Rakhi Sawant better than her.