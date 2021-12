Image credit: Instagram/Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy secretly married?

There is a lot of buzz around Mouni Roy's impending wedding with alleged boyfriend Suraj Nambiar. It is being reported that the actress is soon to get married to the Dubai-based businessman. Amidst the speculations, a few pictures of Mouni dressed in a saree and garland hit the internet. Fans soon started speculating that she is married.