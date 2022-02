Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to get married. According to reports, they will have a traditional Maharashtrian wedding on February 19. The pre-wedding ceremonies are on and today is the Mehendi ceremony. Celebs were seen at Farhan Akhtar’s house and the pics are out. Here’s a look.