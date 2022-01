Adhyayan accused Kangana of black magic

In the interview, Adhyayan claimed that Kangana allegedly took him to an astrologer named Pallavi who used to give him the bad news. He also said that he used to come to her place to do puja at night in a room which was covered in black, with random statues of God, fire around. Adhyayan said that Kangana used to lock him inside the room for the puja and the astrologer told him to go to the graveyard at midnight.