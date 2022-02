Image credit: Google

Vidya Balan

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of most popular shows we have. The interactions with the celebs and the various gags make the show loved by many. However, there was a time when Kapil Sharma was known to make celebs wait for hours. Reportedly, Kapil made Vidya Badan wait for almost 6 hours when she came to promote her upcoming film Begum Jaan on his show. This apparently made the actress very angry but she shot for the show anyway.