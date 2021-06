Genelia D'Souza and Vilasrao Deshmukh

Genelia D'souza penned a heartwarming note for her father-in-law and wrote, Dearest Pappa, Most often when a daughter-in-law comes into her in-laws house, she fears not being accepted as one of the family members.. You made sure I believe that family doesn’t only mean being related by blood, it is a relationship which is so pure and so blessed and so wanted, she wrote. She shared a picture where she was seen hugging him.