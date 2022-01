Image credit: Google

Happy birthday, Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra turns 36 today. The actor made his debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year which released in 2012. He has been a part of many films like Kapoor & Sons, Baar Baar Dekho, A Gentleman and many others. His last year’s release Shershaah was appreciated a lot. But enough about his professional life. On his special day, we are here to talk about his love life. Here’s a look at the girls he dated.