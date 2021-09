Take a look

Bigg Boss season 13 former contestant Shehnaaz Gill began her modeling career with the 2015 music video, Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2017, she made a debut as an actress in a Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. She then participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and came as the second runner-up. The actress will appear in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh. Shehnaaz is quite fond of cars and keeps sharing pictures with her priced possession.