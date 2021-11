The bride-to-be Shraddha Arya's radiant glow is unmissable in these pictures!

Kundali Bhagya's popular actress Shraddha Arya who is currently seen playing the role of Preeta in the show is all set to tie the knot on 16 November. Reportedly, the gorgeous actress will marry Navy officer Rahul and her pre-wedding festivities have begun in Delhi. The actress has been sharing pictures on her social media and giving glimpses to her fans.