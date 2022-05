A fan stragulating Swarna - Swarna Ghar

A scene from Swarna Ghar went viral on the social media, wherein Swarna (Sangita) throws her dupatta across her shoulders which accidentally gets stuck in between the fan in motion. She gets pulled with force and her neck gets choked as the dupatta gets tightens. She continues getting choked and struggles for her life. Suddenly, Ajit (Ajay Chuadhary) bites the dupatta and tears it apart. He saves her life.