He watched Sholay film wearing his school uniform

The actor once recalled his earliest memories about his father Salim Khan's blockbuster film Sholay and said that he attended the premiere with brother Arbaaz in Minerva theatre wearing his school uniform. I remember we went to see the premiere of Sholay. Arbaaz and I were in Scindia School, so we were still dressed in our school blazers when our father took us there. The film, surprisingly for two weeks, was a huge disaster. They went back to shoot the climax to make Bachchan saab relive in the movie but after two weeks, it just took it to the next level. Sholay has some of the most memorable dialogues ever written in a Hindi film. Be it ‘Kitne aadmi the?’ by Gabbar, or ‘Tumhara naam kya hai Basanti?’ by Mr Bachchan and Dharmendra's ‘Basanti, in kutton ke saamne mat naachna’.