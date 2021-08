Rati Agnihotri

Ek Duuje Ke Liye actress Rati Agnihotri was in an abusive marriage and had filed a complained. In an interview with the Times of India, she said,I thought to myself that I am a 54-year-old woman and I will progressively grow older and weaker and then one day I will die, beaten to death… I was all alone. My sister is in Poland and my mother, who suffered a brain stroke last year, lies paralysed in a hospital near Pune run by nuns. My son too was away, shooting. My best friend, Shaila, was in Chennai. The two household helps were new, just two and three weeks into the job. There was no one to turn to....