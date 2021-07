Take a look at this

Splitsvilla has always been gaining a lot of limelight with contestants' love stories, fights, and controversies. Well, currently Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha's Splitsvilla season 13 is in news for high voltage drama between contestants. Well, the show has always played cupid and has found an ideal match. These contestants find their true love on the show and their PDA moments give major #lovegoals. But, there are some contestants of Splitsvilla that parted ways post the show and shocked their fans. Let's take a look at it.