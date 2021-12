Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding is being widely discussed, their net worth is also discussed. Katrina Kaif's net worth is said to be much more than that of Vicky Kaushal. Kat who entered Bollywood much before Vicky Kaushal has a net worth of Rs 224 crores. The URI actor's net worth is said to be Rs 25 crore. Well, they are not the first celebrity couple where the actress' worth is more than the actor husband. Scroll on.