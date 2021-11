Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Nawab and his Begum were in a live-in relationship before they got married. To Humans of Bombay, Bebo had even revealed her mom's reaction to her moving in with Saif. She had said, 'We'd been dating for a while, when he said he’s not 25 & can't keep dropping me home every night. So he told my mom, 'I want to spend the rest of my life with her. We want to live together.' My mom was cool with it. It’s so easy with him. Even when we decided to get married, it felt right.'