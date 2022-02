Image credit: Google

Fresh pairs of 2022

This year has started on a muted note as far as film releases are concerned. This is mainly because of the third wave of COVID-19 which led to the makers postponing their films. But now, it seems the worst is over as the number of cases are declining across the country. Many film makers have now announced fresh release dates for their films. Some of the releases have got us excited because off the pairing that we will see for the first time. Here's a look at a few of them.