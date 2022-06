Actors who rejected Imtiaz Ali's films!

Imtiaz Ali turns a year older today (June 16). The Indian film director-producer is known for films like Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha, Jab We Met, and much more. But, do you know few A-lister actors have refused Imtiaz's films? Yes, you read it right. From Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor to Varun Dhawan and more Bollywood stars rejected Imtiaz's films for various reasons.