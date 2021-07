Image credit: PR

Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been quite vocal about his sexual experiences. In an interview with a web portal, the handsome actor had confessed that he was around 12 when he first lost his virginity. He said, I think I was around 12 when I did it. I started everything early, everything! I was way ahead – so much so that in school all the mothers used to say he (Ranveer) is that rotten apple that’s spoiling all our kids. I used to hold sermons with all the boys surrounding me, and I used to teach them. The actor is happily married to actress Deepika Padukone.