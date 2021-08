Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is one of the successful television shows

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is one of the successful television shows. For several years, the show has managed to keep its fans hooked to its storyline. The show started airing in 2010 and ran successfully for seven years. Gopi and Ahem's jodi grabbed everyone's attention. Initially, actress Giaa Manek essayed the role of Gopi but was then replaced by the makers.