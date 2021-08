Happy Birthday Girl!

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan made her debut with two back-to-back films including Kedarnath and Simmba. Within no time, she created a place for herself in the film industry. The diva turns a year older today (August 12) and comes from a royal family. Sara will be seen next in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Here is a list of the 5 most expensive things that the 26-year-old actress owns.