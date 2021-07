Image credit: Google.com

Madhuri Dixit

It was during the filming of Saajan in 1991 when Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt became very close. Their love blossomed on the sets of Thanedar (1990) and the news about them being together raised several eyebrows. Within no time, Madhuri and Sanjay decided to spend the rest of their lives together and get married. But unfortunately, Sanjay got arrested in the TADA case and Madhuri broke all ties with him. After a long time, the two were seen together in Karan Johar's film 'Kalank'.