Take a look at their side businesses

Bollywood actors are one of the highest earners and they believe in smartly investing their money into different ventures. Apart from acting, do you know these celebrities also have their side occupations? Well, right from Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, and others these celebs are involved in several businesses and are at top of their game.