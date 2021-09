Rohan Mehra

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlala Hai actor Rohan Mehra gifted himself a white Range Rover on Valentine’s Day. Reportedly his swanky bike costs Rs 80 lakh. He shared the picture of him standing in front of his bike and captioned the post as, 'Falling in LOVE with yourself is the first secret to HAPPINESS So this Valentine’s Day I gifted myself New Wheels - Range Rover !!! Never been so passionate about a car !!! My new love Happy Valentine’s Day !!! Have a memorable one.'