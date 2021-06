Image credit: Google.com

When Aamir Khan called Shah Rukh Khan his dog

Bollywood's Mr perfect took to his blog and called SRK his dog who was licking his feet. Aamir said, Shah Rukh is licking my feet and I am feeding him biscuits every now and then. What more I can ask for?...Shah Rukh is once again begging for my attention, so let me get me get back to him. He is smelling too much. I think he needs a bath. Heel Boy, heel.